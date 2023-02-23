CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

