Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 215,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 653,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 539,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

