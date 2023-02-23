Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWAN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -885.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares in the company, valued at $187,273,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,247.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,273,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 911,462 shares of company stock worth $17,394,588 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

