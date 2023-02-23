Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,050 ($24.69) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.48) to GBX 2,200 ($26.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($24.57) to GBX 2,200 ($26.49) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,036 ($24.52).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.0 %

BRBY opened at GBX 2,505 ($30.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,280.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,021.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,606 ($31.38). The firm has a market cap of £9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Burberry Group

About Burberry Group

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($28.59) per share, for a total transaction of £11,988.70 ($14,437.26). In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.89), for a total value of £344,000 ($414,258.19). Also, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($28.59) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,437.26). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.