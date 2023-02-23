Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ATO opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,517,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.