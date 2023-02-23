ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of ATI worth $73,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,991,000 after purchasing an additional 267,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after acquiring an additional 469,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ATI by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 963,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ATI by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ATI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

ATI opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.24.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

