Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic Stock Performance

ARNC stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 2.00. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Arconic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

