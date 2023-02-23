AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.