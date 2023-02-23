10,000 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.80 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

