Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 676,834 shares traded.

Xtract Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Colin Bird acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,021.19). 73.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Further Reading

