UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Snap-on worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Snap-on by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,101 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.