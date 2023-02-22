UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of UGI worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 57.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 32.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.