UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

