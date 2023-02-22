The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,025 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,163,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,935,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

