SVB Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,197.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,273 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 44,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,986.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,681.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,097.3% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,966.0% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

