SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.68

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.68 and traded as high as C$17.50. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 4,120 shares changing hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$146.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.40.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

