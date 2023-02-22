Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.46

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and traded as high as $35.77. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 63,957 shares trading hands.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.
Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, April 5th. The 2.5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.