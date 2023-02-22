Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.46

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and traded as high as $35.77. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 63,957 shares trading hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, April 5th. The 2.5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.