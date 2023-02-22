Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,207,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,275,605,000 after purchasing an additional 372,518 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 688,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $95,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

