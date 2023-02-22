Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.57

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.57 and traded as low as $24.41. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 4,670 shares trading hands.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

