Robert W. Baird Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $105.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.53.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
