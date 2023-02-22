Robert W. Baird Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $105.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.53.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.