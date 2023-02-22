R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Lee Rivas Buys 71,767 Shares

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

