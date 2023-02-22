PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.07

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and traded as high as $39.00. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 33,005 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $29,298.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,135.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 1,923 shares of company stock valued at $66,576 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PhenixFIN by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 118,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PhenixFIN by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

