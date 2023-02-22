Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

