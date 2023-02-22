PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Doug Jones Sells 15,882 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,576.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,957.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 4.2 %

PFSI opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,193,000 after acquiring an additional 281,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Read More

