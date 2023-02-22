Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.75. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 6,524 shares traded.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

