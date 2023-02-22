Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,227,396 shares changing hands.

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.18.

About Mobile Streams

(Get Rating)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. The company serves in Europe, North America, Latin American, and the Asia Pacific. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.