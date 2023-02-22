Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,978 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

