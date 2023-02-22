Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

