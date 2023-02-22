Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

