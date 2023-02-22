Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 640,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,709,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,055,000 after buying an additional 566,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 382,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,320,000 after buying an additional 362,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

