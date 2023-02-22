Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,351,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,610,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,736,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,045 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 212,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 103,541 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

BWXT stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWX Technologies Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

