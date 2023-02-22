Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $256,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

