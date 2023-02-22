Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $255,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $132.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

