Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

