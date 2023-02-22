Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 877,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

