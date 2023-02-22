Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Insider Activity

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

