Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.87. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

