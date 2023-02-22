Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $64,746,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CHK opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

