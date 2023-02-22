Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.83

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.00. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 240 shares traded.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Up 4.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.
About Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.
