MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.49

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.64. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 87,399 shares.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 3.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.
MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

