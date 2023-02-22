MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.49

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.64. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 87,399 shares.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,647,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.