Lincoln National Corp Buys 12,907 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.