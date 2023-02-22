Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.15

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and traded as high as $53.56. Linamar shares last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 391 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Linamar Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.
About Linamar
Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.
