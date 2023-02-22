Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

