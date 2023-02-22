Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.21 and traded as high as C$5.24. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 296,941 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.56.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

