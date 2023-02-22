JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $887.57

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $887.57 and traded as low as $872.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $872.00, with a volume of 87 shares traded.

JG Boswell Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $853.17 and its 200-day moving average is $887.57.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

