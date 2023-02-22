IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.91

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $37.10. IRadimed shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 41,437 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $461.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,759,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth $3,848,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 17.4% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 351,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 334.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 47,159 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.