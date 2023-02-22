HC Wainwright Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $87.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.53.

APLS opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $121,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

