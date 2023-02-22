Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.94

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.94 and traded as high as C$25.50. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$25.50, with a volume of 21,425 shares changing hands.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Director Bill Hammond sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total value of C$30,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,428,288. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $296,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

