Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.13

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.52. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Gouverneur Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

