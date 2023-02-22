Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as low as C$1.02. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 1,109,623 shares changing hands.

GXE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price target on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$264.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$150,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,850,091 shares in the company, valued at C$1,924,094.64. In related news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$83,728.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,879 shares in the company, valued at C$551,127.15. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$150,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,850,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,924,094.64. Insiders have sold 398,700 shares of company stock worth $434,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

